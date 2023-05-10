Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha’s Pachinko bags award at Peabody Awards; Actor celebrates win on Instagram

According to various media outlets on May 9th (local time), the Apple TV+ original series 'Pachinko' won the Peabody Award. The Peabody Award is an American broadcasting award hosted by the National Broadcasting Association (NAB) and the University of Georgia board of directors. In announcing the news of the award of 'Pachinko', the Peabody Awards said, "When 'Pachinko' by Lee Minjin was first published in 2017, the cover of the book could be seen everywhere you go. Japanese, Korean, and American colonialism The life and family history of Kim Seon Ja, which captures the history of immigration, captivating readers."

They continued that ‘Pachinko,’ an adaptation of a bestseller, not only had the recent Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung but also Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the show. It gently traces the story between generations that began in Korea occupied by Japan in the 1920s, and the melodrama plot that hurts for life afterward. It has been developed into a wonderful period piece that splits. 'Pachinko' is a heartbreaking story of love and loss based on Korea's painful history. It depicts a wide range of family histories spanning decades and tells a culturally specific story that transcends national borders to create a global and progressive film for modern television. The team presented the vision.

On the other hand, 'Pachinko', which warmly captures a large-scale narrative, is a story that begins with forbidden love and depicts an unforgettable chronicle of war and peace, love and parting, victory and judgment, going back and forth between Korea, Japan, and the United States. From Korea in the early 1900s to Korea, the United States, and Japan in the 1980s, the series 'Pachinko' captures the grand narrative across time and space, captivating the world by portraying the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family who left their hometown in an era of oppression. Currently, 'Pachinko' season 2 is being filmed, and the release date is undecided.

