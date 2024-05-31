Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha’s Pachinko confirms season 2 premiere date; First episode to release on THIS day in August

Exciting news for fans eagerly anticipating the series Pachinko starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha! The confirmation of a second season adds to the excitement. Mark your calendars for the premiere of the first episode on August 23rd. The expansive and epic drama series, spanning across three languages—Korean, English, and Japanese—is an adaptation of the bestselling novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, as featured on The New York Times bestseller list.

Pachinko renewed for Season 2

On May 31, Apple TV+ made the official announcement that the acclaimed series Pachinko would make its highly anticipated return with its second season premiering on August 23. Adapted from the best-selling novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is a sweeping saga that delves into themes of war and peace, love and separation, and triumph and adversity across generations, spanning the landscapes of Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Season 2 of Pachinko is set to comprise eight episodes, with each episode scheduled for release weekly from August 23 to October 11. Adding to the star-studded cast of Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, and Kim Min Ha is the talented actor Kim Sung Kyu.

The series unveiled its inaugural title sequence, commencing with evocative imagery reminiscent of historical wartime, adorned with vintage photography against a backdrop of conflict and lives people lead during those times. The sequence then seamlessly transitions to cast members, including Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha, engaging in a lively dance which first starts out black and white and then changes into a backdrop of golden retro aesthetics, illuminated by shimmering lights, creating a striking contrast and setting the tone for the series.

More about Pachinko

The initial eight episodes of the series concluded by shifting the narrative focus from a complex family lineage to center on the experiences of Korean immigrants relocating to Japan, particularly highlighting the stories of Zainichi women who departed their homeland.

Spanning four generations of a Korean family from 1915 to 1989, Season 1 primarily followed Sunja's journey as she departed her Korean family in 1931, embarking on a new life in Koreatown, Osaka, Japan. Throughout the saga, the series delves into the harsh realities of living conditions and harsh discrimination faced by Korean immigrants within Japanese society. Pachinko Season 1 garnered widespread critical acclaim, with praise particularly directed towards its cinematography, writing, and the exceptional performances delivered by the cast.

