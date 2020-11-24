Lee Min Ho Last Autumn Video: Actor brings back memories of The King: Eternal Monarch with his pet in tow

Lee Min Ho released a new video on his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film. The video is titled Last Autumn and it reminds us of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 3.

Blame it on our love for the show but Lee Min Ho's latest YouTube video reminds us of The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor, who marked his return from the compulsory military training with the show, played a royal in the drama. Last autumn (October 2019), the actor was filming for the show with Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and other The King: Eternal Monarch stars. This autumn, the actor shared a video wherein he's seen taking a stroll through the woods with his dog Choco, capturing the beautiful autumn colours.

In the video, Lee Min Ho wandered through the open park and give us a breathtaking view of the season in South Korea. As we watched him explore the deserted woodlands and gushed over his pooch playing with the fallen leaves, it suddenly hit us! The actor was seen sporting a similar ensemble in the third episode of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Fans would remember the scene featuring Lee Gon and Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) in a park. In the scene, the detective is seen waiting for the Kingdom of Corea's emperor while the autumn leaves covered the park. It was a crucial scene for that was the first time Lee Gon experiences time coming to a halt. In the Last Autumn video, Lee Min Ho sported a similar tan brown that was seen in The King: Eternal Monarch scene.

Check out the new video below:

For those forgotten, check out The King: Eternal Monarch scene that has been referred above, watch it here.

Given the title, we wonder if he was referring to the autumn of 2019 with regard to the location. Are we reading too much into it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Pachinko: Lee Min Ho to reunite with The King: Eternal Monarch co star Jung Eun Chae; Actress kicks off prep

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×