Lee Min Ho, Lee Joon Gi, EXO’s D.O. and more: 5 male actors that have a unique filmography

Lee Joon Gi is a South Korean actor, singer, dancer, and model. He rose to fame in his first leading role playing a clown in the critically acclaimed film The King and the Clown (2005) and gained further recognition in the romantic comedy My Girl (2005−06). Since then, he has diversified into other genres such as historical dramas (sageuk) and action thrillers. He is also known for his roles in Iljimae (2008), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Lawless Lawyer (2018), and Flower of Evil (2020). The popularity of his work overseas, especially in Asia, have established him as a top Hallyu star. While he is known for the serious roles he has done in dramas like Moon Lovers and Flower of Evil, his comedic role in Lawless Lawyer truly shows how great he is as an actor. He played the role of Bong Sang Pil, a former gangster turned lawyer who takes advantage of loopholes in the law and boasts an excellent win rate. Born in Kisung, but raised by his uncle Dae Woong in Seoul after his mother was killed. As a member of his uncle's gang, he became an excellent fighter. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he spent time in prison for his gang activity, he has lived a life of hardship. While now a lawyer, he is not afraid to use his fists and his old gang connections when needed for a case. He is defined by his desire to gain justice for his mother and his loyalty to Jae Yi. He trusts Jae Yi completely, even when his life, freedom, or work is on the line.

He is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boyband ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five. As an actor, he is best known for starring in the film The Attorney (2013), and the cable series Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), which were both successful in the box office and ratings. He is an extremely unique filmography, with some characters being introverted and straight-arrowed while others are twisted and of an antagonist like in the award winning Emergency Declaration. While investigating a terrorist threat that goes online, Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded a flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same plane suddenly dies, panic erupts both in-flight and on the ground. With steadily decreasing fuel and international refusals to offer aid, the captain and crew take unprecedented emergency measures to save the lives of all on board. Seeing him in the film was such an experience when compared to his famous drama role in Run On, who was a sweet and heartwarming character.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), Faith (2012), The Heirs (2013), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016). In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million. Apart from his television career, Lee featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015). While he is known as a romance king, his characters are different from one another as he grew into his acting skills from Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch where he transformed into an amazing king with morals and a royal attitude.

EXO’s D.O.

D.O. is a South Korean singer and actor, best known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has starred in various television dramas and movies such as Pure Love (2016), My Annoying Brother (2016), Positive Physique (2016), Room No.7 (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Swing Kids (2018). There is no doubt that D.O. is a talented actor as seen from the various films and dramas he has taken up- from being a smart and attentive character to a ‘crazy person’ as seen from the last drama he acted in, Bad Prosecutor.

Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik is a Canadian actor based in South Korea. He first gained widespread recognition for his leading role in the film Set Me Free (2014). He then co-starred in the films Train to Busan (2016) and Parasite (2019), both of which received international critical acclaim and success, the latter winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture. He has done many roles that portray his goofy and comedic side but at the same time he has done roles that are twisted and complicated like The Witch. Comparing it to his last drama Our Beloved Summer, one would assume they are two different people- his acting skills are truly superior.

