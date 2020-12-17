  1. Home
Lee Min Ho looks handsome in his new selca while his team member accidentally photobombs the photo

Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to share a new selca. While we couldn't get enough of his flawless face, we couldn't ignore his team member at the back.
30036 reads Mumbai
Lee Min Ho looks handsome in his new selca while his team member accidentally photobombs the photo
Just when we thought that our Thursday was going to end on a monotonous note, Lee Min Ho surprised us with a selca! The actor, who is currently involved with his upcoming project Pachinko, took to Instagram and won our hearts over with a mirror selfie. In the photo, the actor is seen posing in front of his dressing mirror sporting an outfit with numerous layers. Lee Min Ho sported a white round tee beneath a grey full-sleeved hoodie. He topped it with a black casual blazer. 

Lee Min Ho pushed back in smooth hair to give a good look at his flawless face. While we couldn't stop gushing over his handsome looks, we couldn't help but spot one of the actor's colleagues accidentally photobombing the picture in the background. If you look closely, a crew member was seen standing beside the door of the dressing room with his mask on and engrossed in a conversation. 

Check out the photo below: 

Doesn't he look too good to be true? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Lately, Lee Min Ho has been popping up on our social media timeline for various reasons. While the actor has been sharing photos from various occasions, he has also been releasing videos on his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Films, giving fans a close look at his life. In his latest video, the actor also included his pooch, Choco. In case you missed it, watch it in the link below. 

ALSO READ: Last Autumn MK Ver1: Lee Min Ho chases crew out of room as he sleeps pantless; Is inseparable from dog Choco

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

