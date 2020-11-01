Lee Min Ho Movielog EP.2: Pachinko star wanders through empty streets at night; Gets scared by a barking dog

Lee Min Ho releases Movielog EP.2 which gives a glimpse at the actor's personal life. The Pachinko star is seen warming through the streets of South Korea at night and trekking through a hill to watch the skyline.

Lee Min Ho has been secretly filming for his YouTube channel these past few months and his recently released Movie Logs are a proof of it. Earlier this week, The King: Eternal Monarch alum revealed he has turned executive producer. The actor released his first movie log to officially launch Lee Min Ho Film and his new YouTube channel. While the first video shared a montage of his work on-screen, the second video released today gives a closer look at his personal life.

The video starts off with the actor stepping out of his home at 1 am and driving through the empty streets of South Korea. The actor drives through numerous roads and streets before he finds his way on the outskirts of his city. During the clip, the actor turned into some music before he stepped out of his car and began jogging in a deserted space. The night owl was seen having some fun before he ascended a hill and found himself admiring the brightly lit skyline. The actor also left us chuckling when he got scared of a barking dog in the middle of his trek. Check out the complete video below:

For those wondering what was the song the Legend of the Blue Sea alum was listening to in the video, a few fans pointed out that Lee Min Ho was listening to Gogang - How Much More Do I Need. The video also gave us a perspective of what those hazy pictures from his mid-night adventures were. Check out the photos below ICYMI:

What did you think of the second movie log? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

