Lee Min Ho Movielog EP3: Pachinko star doesn't enjoy shopping for THIS reason; Relishes a mouth watering meal

Lee Min Ho releases his Movielog EP3 where we see him shopping and confessing he doesn't enjoy it much. He also dines with his team before he takes a stroll.

We've seen Lee Min Ho on the big screen a number of times through different shows and movies over the past 14 years. However, the South Korean actor is now giving his fans a peek into his personal life. The King: Eternal Monarch star rolled out his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film wherein he has been releasing movie logs which gives us a glimpse of the man off-the-sets of a film. In the last log, we saw Lee Min Ho trek up a hill.

Now, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor confessed that he doesn't enjoy shopping. The actor was seen walking into a changing room and trying on a number of clothes. During his trial, he revealed that he doesn't enjoy shopping because he doesn't go anywhere and cannot flaunt these new clothes. He said he would love for someone to compliment his outfits but since he doesn't step out, he doesn't experience it. The director prompts him to step out more often to experience it. The whole conversation is set against the background score of Truth Is by Ryan Prewett feat. Wvllvce.

The actor and his team find a seat at a restaurant where they open campaign and enjoy a meal together. They talk about video making and more. Check it out for yourself below:

The movie log came just moments after Lee Min Ho shared photos from his reunion with The King: Eternal Monarch stars. The actor reunited with Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and others. Read all about it in the link below.

