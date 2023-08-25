Lee Min Ho nabs Best Actor of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2 for portrayal in Pachinko

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has been a constant in the world of K-drama and the lives of Hallyu fans. The star has now won the Best Actor of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards' second edition which premiered on August 24 with a roster of 15 fabulous award categories that were introduced to fans over a period of over a month.

Lee Min Ho wins Best Actor of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The Best Actor of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2 was yet another fierce run between the likes of Lee Jae Wook for Alchemy of Souls, Nam Joo Hyuk for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Song Joong Ki for Reborn Rich, Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 1, and Ahn Hyo Seop for Business Proposal, alongside Lee Min Ho for his embodiment of Kon Hansu in the famed novel turned drama series Pachinko. An A-lister in the world of the Korean acting industry, Lee Min Ho has been nothing short of marvellous in his portrayal on the show.

Check out the full awards announcement below.

