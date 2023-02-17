Lee Min Ho off to Canada for Pachinko 2 shoot; The King: Eternal Monarch, Boys Over Flowers co-stars wish well

Lee Min Ho is charming the fans once again as he takes to the airport and his fashion is on point as usual. On the morning of February 17, the Hallyu superstar was spotted at the Incheon International Airport to take a flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport where he was said to be heading for his upcoming shoot for the second season of the Apple TV+ show ‘ Pachinko ’.

The actor shared photos from his visit to the airport on his Instagram account where he wrote, “I’ll come back safely.” To this, actor Woo Do Hwan who was Lee Min Ho’s co-star in the fantasy romance show ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ and played the role of Jo Eun Seob, his trustworthy royal guard, replied “Comeback bake safely”, written adorably. Moreover, his ‘Boys Over Flowers’ co-star Kim Bum who played the heartthrob So Yi Jung, commented on the post similarly saying, “Return safely”.

Lee MIn Ho’s airport fashion

Starting with a selfie, the actor continued with some photos of his outfit. While he was masked, his handsomeness shone through. Lee Min Ho was seen in a black round neck cardigan and was covered with a classic black blazer. With loose fitted jeans and black shoes, he looked comfortable for the long flight that awaited him. Earphones snug in his ears, he kept it simple with no accessories apart from a cross-bag.

About Pachinko

The popular show series is an adaptation of a best-selling novel and focuses on the lives of Koreans living in Japan during the 20th century. It runs over multiple generations’ experiences growing and surviving as well as building a life for themselves. A romance arc is provided as well as angst awaits the lead characters throughout the story as they battle multiple emotions. The first season was very well received throughout the world and the show was soon renewed for the next bit.

It was reported that Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho will be filming ‘Pachinko’ season 2 in Canada and Japan, the former 2 acting as Kim Sunja’s older and younger selves with the latter acting as Noh Hansu.