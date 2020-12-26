Lee Min Ho or Park Seo Joon: Find out which Kdrama actor is your perfect boyfriend, based on your birth month

Ever wondered which Korean drama actor would be your perfect boyfriend? Keep reading to find out!

Korean dramas are taking over the world and with them, Korean actors are making millions of hearts flutter. One of the most common and popular genres of Korean dramas is the romance or the romance-comedy or rom-com genre and as the name suggests, the characters in these dramas are simply unreal. Starting from just how otherworldly beautiful or handsome they look to their equally amazing personalities that could make anyone fall in love with them, these characters have it all and the actors playing those characters are not so different!

Here is your Korean drama boyfriend according to your birth month!

January – Park Seo Joon

If you were born in January, your K-Drama boyfriend would be Park Seo Joon. January born people are cool, calm and collected and are very loving but find it hard to express. Park Seo Joon would be your perfect boyfriend.

February – Kim Soo Hyun

If you were born in February, your ideal K-Drama boyfriend would be Kim Soo Hyun. February born people are honest, compassionate and unique – just the type Kim Soo Hyun likes.

March – Lee Dong Wook

If you were born in March, you are optimistic, creative and devoted. Your perfect K-drama ctor boyfriend would be Lee Dong Wook.

April – Nam Joo Hyuk

People born in April are brave, bold and kind. You are highly compatible with Nam Joo Hyuk and he would definitely be your ideal boyfriend.

May – Song Joong Ki

People born in May are sensitive, reasonable and motivated which makes for the ideal match for Song Joong Ki.

June – Hyun Bin

People born in June are charismatic, talented and social butterflies which perfectly complements Hyun Bin’s reserved personality. As such, Hyun Bin would be your perfect boyfriend.

July – Lee Joon Gi

July-born people are charming, generous and emotional but focused individuals. These are just the traits that Lee Joon Gi looks for in his ideal partner.

August – Kim Bum

Those born in August are great leaders, very organised and love being pampered. Kim Bum would therefore bethe perfect boyfriend for them.

September – Lee Min Ho

People born in September are perfectionists, affectionate and very understanding and would therefore be a perfect match for the talented Lee Min Ho.

October – Cha Eunwoo

People born in October are gentle, peace-loving and friendly which is a perfect combination of qualities for being Cha Eunwoo’s ideal partner.

November – Ji Chang Wook

People born in November are loyal, hard-working and passionate and would therefore make amazing an amazing partner for Ji Chang Wook.

December – Lee Jong Suk

People born in December are honest, determined and full of energy so it is certain that Lee Jong Suk would be their perfect partner.

Who is your perfect K-Drama boyfriend? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Getty Images

