Lee Min Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young, Jung Hae In and more Korean actors share 2023 Chuseok greetings

Lee Min Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young, Jung Hae In, and many more actors have shared their greetings and wish with fans. The 2023 Chuseok festivities began on September 28 and South Korean actors have taken to social media to celebrate this auspicious festival. Chuseok is a fall harvesting holiday celebrated by South Koreans for three days which is also widely known as the Korean Thanksgiving festival. Find below the list of actors who were seen celebrating Chuseok on Instagram.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho's agency shared his greetings on Instagram and captioned it, "Much like the radiant full moon, his greetings gleam brilliantly. Wishing you a joyful Chuseok with Lee Min Ho".

Park Hyung Sik

Along with actress Gong Ji Ho and actor Sung Yoo Bin, Park Hyung Sik greeted fans on Chuseok with a warming message. They wished fans a happy Chuseok just like the abundant and bright full moon.

Park Bo Young

All the BH Entertainment actors recommended a film to their fellow actors to watch on Chuseok. Park Bo Young greeted and suggested the 2017 animated film Coco to actor Go Soo.

Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In shared a few photos on Instagram wishing a Happy Chuseok to everyone.

Park Ji Ho

All Of Us Are Dead star Park Ji Ho greeted fans and recommended Concrete Utopia and Inkigayo to Han Ji Min to watch during Chuseok.

Han Ji Min

Like her fellow actor Park Bo Young from BH Entertainment, Han Ji Min recommended Behind Your Touch and Paik's Spirit to Park Sung Hoon.

Park Sung Hoon

The Glory actor is also a BH Entertainment artist. Park Sung Hoon recommended his dramas Not Others and Review Notebook of My Embarrassing Days to Park Bo Young.

Lee Joon Gi

Actor Lee Joon Gi wished fans a happy and prosperous Chuseok with their families.

Yeo Jin Goo

Yeo Jin Goo used a moon filter on his Instagram stories to wish fans a restful and happy Chuseok.

Kim Se Jeong

The Uncanny Counter 2 star Kim Sejeong shared a warming message asking fans to rest well and have delicious food with family during this year's Chuseok holidays.

Han Hyo Joo

Another amazing actor under BH Entertainment recommended her drama Moving to Actor Joo Jong Hyuk for this holiday season.

Nana

Singer-actress Nana wished fans a happy Chuseok and asked fans who haven't watched her drama Mask Girl to watch it during this holiday season.

Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon took to social media asking fans to spend these holidays with his ongoing drama The Worst of Evil.

Ji Chang Wook

Just like his co-star Wi Ha Joon, Ji Chang Wook also wished fans happy holidays while asking them to watch The Worst of Evil.

Hwang Minhyun

My Lovely Liar star took to Weverse to wish fans a joyful Chuseok. He asked them to eat everything they wanted.

