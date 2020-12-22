  1. Home
Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin or Kim Seon Ho; Who should be your NYE date; Take the test & find out

With New Year's Eve around the corner, find out which K-drama actor would be your ideal NYE date.
In less than 10 days, we will kiss 2020 goodbye and open our arms for the year 2021. This year might have not been ideal. However, it did give us many K-drama actors to drool over. From Kim Soo Hyun to Nam Joo Hyuk and Park Bo Gum, month after month, we found our hearts drawing to a new Oppa. As the year ends, we began imagining what it would be like to go on a New Year's Eve date with one of the many Oppas. 

While we couldn't feature all the names, we picked Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin and Kim Seon Ho (for no reason except our hearts fluttered the most while watching these four stars this year) in a personality test to help you decide who should be your fictional date on NYE. Take the test below: 

Which Oppa did you get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is busy with Pachinko whereas Park Seo Joon was wrapped with Dream in the second half of the year. Hyun Bin has a movie titled Bargaining in the pipeline and Kim Seon Ho recently wrapped Start-Up. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

