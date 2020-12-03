Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon or Hyun Bin, who was the Best K drama actor of the year? VOTE

This year has presented a potpourri of shows on the K-drama front. With numerous performances that left everyone talking, which includes stars like Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin and Kim Seon Ho, we want to know from you, who do you think is the best actor of the year?

It was an interesting year for K-drama lovers. An array of dramas made its way on the small screen. As the COVID-19 induced lockdown forced people to go under house arrest, more and more people turned towards K-dramas for solace and as a result, a number of Korean dramas and Korean stars became popular. From Crash Landing On You to Itaewon Class from the pre-COVID-19 era to The King: Eternal Monarch and It's Okay To Not Okay, dramas were discussed and dissected online.

With every drama, the conversations around each actor's performance also became the talk of the town. Lee Min Ho and Kim Soo Hyun made a highly anticipated comeback from military training with heart-fluttering performances in The King: Eternal Monarch and It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Hyun Bin swept fans off their feet with his enduring portrayal of the North Korean military officer in Crash Landing On You, whereas Kim Seon Ho being the epitome of the second lead in Start-Up.

Park Seo Joon stepped out of his comfort zone to deliver a mellow but powerful performance in Itaewon Class. Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook shed his skin as the Grim Reaper (yes, we know he did other dramas after Goblin) to get under the skin of the gumiho (mythical fox) in Tale of the Nine-Tailed. We also saw Park Bo Gum deliver a refreshing take on a young, relatable character fighting for his dreams in Record of Youth before he donned the uniform for his compulsory military training. Amid these, Jo Jung Suk wrapped us with a blanket of wholesome with his soul-filling performance with Hospital Playlist.

Now, with the year ending, we are struggling to pick one best performance. So we leave it up to you, who do you think was the best actor this year? Vote and let us know in the comments below.

If you think there were actors apart from the mentioned list that left you impressed, drop the names in the comments below.

