Lee Min Ho posts serene snow clad photos to celebrate the wrapping of Pachinko; Thanks fans for their support

What an amazing start to a dreadful Monday morning! The very handsome and charming, Hallyu heartthrob Lee Min Ho is here to give us the much needed Monday motivation! On Monday, April 19, Lee Min Ho took to his personal Instagram to posts serene snow-clad pictures to celebrate the wrapping of Pachinko in Vancouver City, Canada and thanked fans for their generosity and hospitality towards him, especially during the times of Covid-19.

Lee Min Ho posted two photos. In the first photo, the actor is standing against a wide and expansive area fully covered with snow. The actor looks ethereal as he is seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black trousers. He is wearing a matching mask too. Lee Min Ho's simple yet stylish attire camouflages with the scenic visuals of Vancouver City, Canada. In the second photo, he treats Minoz to a close-up selca of himself. You can see the mini flags of South Korea and Canada as Lee Min Ho can be seen smiling through the mask. His stylish glasses sit comfortably on his hand and he looks gorgeous despite a mask covering half of his face!

You can see Lee Min Ho's serene pictures here:

Pachinko is a historical epic drama based on Min Jin-lee's best-selling novel going by the same name and tells the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The storyline spreads across Korea, Japan, and the United States. Lee Min Ho will be playing the role of Hansu, which by his own admission is "a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime." Pachinko also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami and Jung Eun-chae.

Where can you watch Pachinko? On Apple+ TV

