Lee Min Ho receives immense love from fans on 36th birthday; Take a look at the room full of gifts

Pachinko actor Lee Min Ho turned 36 on June 22 and fans could not keep calm. The K-drama sensation Lee Min Ho was drizzled with love and gifts from all over the globe, the actor shares his gratitude for receiving love.

Roomful of gifts on Lee Min Ho Day

The Boys Over Flower sensation marked his 36th birthday on June 22 and fans have celebrated this milestone with gifts that filled the entire room. It is not a surprise that the Pachinko actor is loved by fans worldwide ever since his debut era with his remarkable acting and performances he has captivated the hearts of millions. His strong and passionate fanbase has showered him with love, blessings, and definitely a lot of gifts. Lee Min Ho took his Instagram to express his gratitude for all the gifts fans had sent him. He shared a video and pictures of the gifts and captioned it, "This not-so-special day was made special because of you all, thank you so much ".

Lee Min Ho outside MYM Entertainment

MYM Entertainment celebrated Lee Min Ho's 36th birthday and wished him a sweet message to his fans as well. The agency tweeted, "With the season of fresh green with pleasant blue sky and cool breeze, we wish actor Lee Min Ho a happy birthday on June 22." They further added that Minhoz, the fans of Lee Min Ho who congratulated him with unchanging support and affection, had a day full of love and happiness. A few lucky fans gathered around MYM Entertainment to celebrate his birthday at the last minute and got a chance to see Lee Min Ho. The actor was also spotted outside his agency with his dog and his manager, fans praised him for politely accepting gifts and thanking the fans. The videos of him and the fans are going around the internet, this wholesome interaction between him and the fans left fans in awe.

Lee Min Ho rose to fame worldwide for his role in Boys Over Flowers and ever since has done some very successful K-dramas like The Legend of the Blue Sea, Pachinko, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

