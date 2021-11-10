Lee Min Ho reminisces his past days as Kim Tan from 'The Heirs'

Minoz worldwide would agree that some of their earliest memories of watching Lee Min Ho was either via 'Boys Over Flowers' or 'The Heirs', the two dramas that propelled Lee Min Ho's career to global stardom! While, we may have moved on from the 'teenage romance' drama space, sometimes, we cannot help but revisit them to relive old days! Heck, even Lee Min Ho does the same!

Recently, the Hallyu star attended the 'Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film' awards in Los Angeles, attended by the crème de la crème of the South Korean entertainment industry including 'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun, Jung Ho Yeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Eric Nam and Gang Dong-Won. While on the trip, the actor wowed fans with his gorgeous visuals and generous nature as he smiled and shook hands with his fans.

Post the event, he decided to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited Hunting Beach, located in Orange County in Southern California. It is the same place where he shot for 'The Heirs', the popular K-drama starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and Kim Woo Bin in lead roles. In his Instagram update, Lee Min Ho can be seen taking a stroll on the beach and posing alongside the familiar structure seen in the drama.

He can also be seen posing at Duke's Huntington Beach restaurant, which was said to be rented out for the whole day to film Lee Min Ho's scene. This is the first time Lee Min Ho's Kim Tan meets Park Shin Hye's Cha Eun Sang, who later becomes his girlfriend. Fans can be seen getting emotional in the comment section, sharing that they miss watching Lee Min Ho on screen and hope to watch him in 'Pachinko', his new Apple TV+ series soon.

