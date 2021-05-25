  1. Home
Lee Min Ho’s agency warns fans to be careful of imposters pretending to be the actor on SNS platforms

Lee Min Ho’s agency has issued a statement to inform fans about imposters pretending to be the actor on social media. Read below to find out.
Lee Min Ho at an event Lee Min Ho at an event (Pic credit - News1)
Celebrities will vouch for the fact that online fraudsters and imposters have become a nuisance in a public figure's life. From creating fake accounts to defame a celebrity, indulging in cyberbullying to harassing the fans of a celebrity, they create a mammoth of problems for the celebrity. The recent victim of this kind of a nuisance is actor Lee Min Ho.

Lee Min Ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment has issued a statement to inform fans about imposters pretending to be the actor on social media. In a brief statement, they said that they love and support Minoz worldwide and recently found out that a lot of imposters were intentionally feigning to be the official account of Lee Min Ho. They shared that Lee Min Ho uses only verified social media accounts on SNS platforms - Homepage, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo, LINE, Vlive and YouTube.

The talented and handsome Hallyu star will next be headlining the Apple TV+ series Pachinko. It is based on the eponymous book by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is an epic historical fiction novel that follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family, telling their saga that unfolds across Korea, Japan, and the United States. Lee Min Ho plays Hansu, who "a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.” The series is expected to air by the end of the year.

Credits :News1, MYM Entertainment

