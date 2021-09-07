Lee Min Ho’s Indian fanbase fulfills his wish to LIVE on Mars; Find out how

Fans all over the world find different mediums to display their love and support for their favourite artists. Lee Min Ho has lead the Hallyu Wave in India in more ways than one and the unconditional support from his fanbases has been monumental in establishing his fame in the country. One such fan decided to take his name into the space, away from the globe, quite literally.

The actor expressed his desire to go to Mars in a recent interview with ESQUIRE Korea when he was asked where does he wish to live if not in South Korea. When the interviewer followed up with who he’s like to take along and if it was Elon Musk. With sweet laughter of his own, Lee Min Ho quipped he’d ask his family.

The fanbase named ‘Lee Min Ho Lovers India’ followed up with the actor’s wish by engraving his name on a chip that will fly to planet Mars in 2026. Joining NASA’s mission to Mars under the ‘Frequent Flyer Club’ project, his name was registered and will be etched on a silicon wafer or microchip by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineers who use an electron beam ‘E-beam’ to do the same. Precision objects as small as 1 micron (or less than the width of a human hair) are made using this technique. The fan club received the confirmation of their registration from the ‘Frequent Flyer Club’, confirming Lee Min Ho’s journey to Mars in 2026.

Check out the boarding pass of the chip below.

Talking about their step to send Lee Min Ho’s name to Mars, the fan club said, “The process is easy but the thought behind this is to make him smile, he does a lot for us. This small gesture will definitely put a smile on his face. [We] can’t imagine how happy he will be knowing this”.

Congratulations to the actor and his fans for this commendable action!

