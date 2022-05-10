Lee Min Ho’s Indian fanclub celebrates the Hallyu star’s 16 years since debut with philanthropy & gifts

Whether you’ve seen him as the curly haired boy in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, the mesmerising ruler in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ or the pining lover in ‘Pachinko’, your introduction to Lee Min Ho has to be a grand and impressive affair as are the actor’s roles in his dramas. Known as the face for the Hallyu influence around the world, Lee Min Ho has led fans to the glimmering world of talented acts aplenty.

The actor has been a force to be reckoned with in the Korean Entertainment industry, with just his name evoking a fervor response from millions around the world. As he completes his 16th turn around the globe as a Korean actor, his fans have gone to heightened lengths to ensure his day goes surrounded by love.

One of India’s biggest Lee Min Ho fanclubs, which was formulated in 2011 to capture the star’s widespread impact and international fame, Lee Min Ho Lovers India has once again risen to celebrate the day with pomp. On the occasion of his 16th debut anniversary, they sent a package full of gifts including a heartfelt letter, a celebratory wooden frame and a bouquet to congratulate him on his successful career.

Their philanthropic engagements also include donating a meaningful 10,000 INR to the Royal Bengal Tiger protection to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The fanclub dedicates the donation to be an inspiration from their beloved star and his PROMIZ. PROMIZ is a fundraising platform led by the Korean actor that encourages donations to social and humanitarian causes and has previously worked for multiple beneficial projects.

The celebration for Lee Min Ho and his debut does not end as the actor and his fans, Minoz, keep working towards inspiring purposes influenced by his larger than life persona. Following his acclaimed appearance in ‘Pachinko’, he is set to appear in the space-drama ‘Ask the Stars’ while his fans keep waiting for his glimpse in India.

