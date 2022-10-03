Lee Min Ho sends prayers to Indonesian fans after 174 people died in the football match stampede

When Hallyu star Lee Min Ho, who has many fans across Asia, expressed his regret over the tragedy that occurred in Indonesia, fans also continued to comment and share their sorrow.

Lee Min Ho expressed his condolences to the soccer field disaster that caused a large-scale accident in Indonesia. On October 2nd, Lee Min Ho left the phrase "pray for indonesia kanjuruhan" on his personal Instagram.

Thousands of spectators rushed into the stadium after the match between Arma FC and Persebaya Surabaya, a local professional football league held at Javakanjuruhan Stadium in East Java, Indonesia on the afternoon of October 1st. Police fired tear gas to suppress it, and astonished spectators rushed towards the exit at once, crushing and suffocating, resulting in casualties.

The Indonesian government announced that 174 people, including citizens and police, were killed. Among the dead were 35 children. According to local media, the accident was the second highest in history at a soccer stadium after 328 people were killed in the qualifying match between Peru and Argentina in Lima, Peru in 1964.

