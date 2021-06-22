Lee Min Ho shares adorable baby photo expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for wishing him on his birthday

Actor Lee Min Ho took to his Instagram to wish fans on his birthday today. Read on to find out.

Actor, Hallyu Superstar, Vlogger, Philanthropist, Heartthrob and a King! Talented actor and superstar Lee Min Ho celebrates his 34th birthday today. Lee Min Ho was born in Seoul in a simple and loving family that encompasses his parents and his older sister. Initially, he dreamt of being a soccer player, but a fatal injury put an end to his flourishing career and his charming looks and height landed him modelling and acting gigs.

He struggled a bit before he hit jackpot with his 2009 rom-com drama, Boys Over Flowers. Boys Over Flowers cemented his position as a formidable leading man, after which he worked in several dramas and movies including Legend Of The Blue Sea, The Heirs, City Huner and Gangnam 1970. He went on a brief hiatus in 2017 to fulfil his obligations as a citizen of the country. He made his grand comeback with The King Eternal Monarch which stayed in Netflix's top 10 during its runtime! The actor also celebrated his 15th debut anniversary this year. His India-based fandom, LeeMinHoLoversIndia, helmed by Rajita Veni Saladi from Andhra Pradesh made generous donations in his name to organisations to help fight Covid-19, tree plantation drive, adopted a panda in his name and even sent a coffee truck on his shoot!

Lee Min Ho shared an adorable baby photo of himself to express heartfelt gratitude to his beloved fans, Minoz for showering him with love and kindness. He flashes his trademark cheeky smile in the picture as he sits royally on his chair with his hair styled fashionably!

He is one actor whose stardom and appeal transcends boundaries and nationalities. His kingly demeanour, amazing talent, incredible personality, generosity, and humble and graceful aura set him apart from any other star from his or any other generation of stars! We wish Lee Min Ho a very happy and fulfilling birthday!

What is Lee Min Ho's next project? His next series is 'Pachinko' which is an 8 episode limited series presented by Apple+ TV Series. Lee Min Ho will be taking on the role of Hansu.

