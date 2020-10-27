Lee Min Ho shares glimpses of his flawless face while teasing his production house; Watch Video

Lee Min Ho adds fuel to the speculations of him starting his own production house by sharing a video on Instagram. Check it out here.

After spending 14 years in the industry as an actor, it seems like Lee Min Ho is stepping into the shoes of a producer. Last week, The King: Eternal Monarch star shared a number of fonts styles with the words "Lee Min Ho Presents" written, sparking speculations of the actor starting a production house. At the time, he shared the picture with the caption "Your Choice?" Now, the actor has fuelled these speculations by sharing yet another cryptic post with the possible production house name in it.

Lee Min Ho revealed that he has picked the cursive font for the name presentation and shared a video featuring him travelling under the dark skies. Through the short video, fans caught a glimpse of the actor every time he passed a street light. The 23-second video has left fans excited. Several fans took to the comments section to express their curiosity. Check out the video below:

The tease comes just a few days after it was confirmed that Lee Min Ho has signed his first series project since The King: Eternal Monarch. The South Korean actor has been roped in star in Pachinko. He will be seen sharing the screen with Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. Lee Min Ho is slated to play the role of an "enigmatic outsider and merchant with ties to organized crime who embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences," as per a Variety report.

