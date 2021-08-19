Lee Min Ho shares what fans can expect from his YouTube channel 'Lee Min Ho Film' in the coming future

Lee Min Ho never fails to wow us with his breathtaking visuals and amazing talent! The talented actor graced the cover of Esquire Korea and made some interesting revelations about his interests outside work. Fans are aware that Lee Min Ho has a YouTube channel titled 'Lee Min Ho Film' which he launched last year on October 30. 'Lee Min Ho Film' can be described as an interesting mix of lifestyle and travel content, gives fans an exclusive glimpse into the actor's life, collaborations, shoots and travel.

'Lee Min Ho Film' currently stands at whopping 720,000 subscribers and has 14 videos, which Lee Min Ho edits himself! In his recent pictorial with Esquire Korea, Lee Min Ho dished on his future plans and what fans can expect from his YouTube channel 'Lee Min Ho Film' in the coming future. Lee Min Ho revealed that the real inspiration behind his YouTube channel are people. He shared, "People are the most important factor". He revealed that people surrounding him and his own observation of life, inspires him to create content for his YouTube.

Also, apart from 'people', Lee Min Ho revealed that he values 'influence as an actor' and, at the same time, 'authenticity' expressing his thoughts, emotions or character also help him create wholesome content for his YouTube channel. Lee Min Ho also revealed that he is hands-on with his YouTube channel and personally looks over every aspect of content creation. We would love to see more of Lee Min Ho!

