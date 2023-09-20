Lee Min Ho stuns paparazzi and fans with stylish airport look, shares selfies heading to Milan Fashion Week

Lee Min Ho is a talented actor who has not only won the hearts of his fans with his acting skills and good looks but also his fashion sense. The Pachinko actor is the face of several luxury brands and is currently on his way to attend the Milan Fashion Week as a guest. Let’s take a look at his style at the Incheon International Airport.

Lee Min Ho on his way to Milan Fashion Week

The 36-year-old heartthrob has been an integral part of Hallyu and helped the Korean wave achieve a global reach. It comes as no surprise that the actor is the brand ambassador for several luxury brands. Lee Min Ho will be attending the Milan Fashion Week that is scheduled from September 19 to September 25. He is also to attend the Boss Fashion Show as he is a global ambassador for the German company. The actor was also a guest at the Milan Fashion Week which was held earlier this year in February.

Lee Min Ho took the time to his selfie on Instagram on his way to the Incheon International Airport with the caption “I’ll be back”. Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Kim Beom commented on his post too.

The star was spotted in a brown leather jacket with a black crew neck t-shirt and black trousers. He also sported a pair of sunglasses and black shoes and looked truly evergreen. Black never really goes out of style! His confidence along with the sweet smile and chic style stole the hearts of the onlookers.

Lee Min Ho’s current activities

On September 4, fans rejoiced as Lee Min Ho attended the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night. It was a respite for the fans as the actor had been lowkey for a while. The Freize Seoul event is an art exhibition where artists, primarily from Asia, get a stage to showcase their talent.

Lee Min Ho will be next seen in the space drama Ask the Stars along with Gong Hyo Jin. The drama finished its shooting in April and is in the process of post-production.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIGBANG's G-Dragon shares selfie with Lee Min Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, and more from star-studded art event