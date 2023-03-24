Lee Min Ho: The SI unit of Chaebol Korean dramas

South Korean model and actor Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular names both within and outside South Korea. His 2009 drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is often referred to as the flagbearer of the Hallyu wave. The show was a massive commercial success and is to date a favourite amongst the better part of K-drama fans across the world. While Lee Min Ho has been a part of a plethora of K-dramas, his roles as the Chaebol protagonist in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘King: Eternal Monarch’ has made him the SI unit of chaebol K-dramas. The aforementioned dramas are to date incredibly popular and have massively contributed to putting Lee Min Ho on the Hallyu Stars map.

1 | Boys Over Flowers (2009)

'Boys Over Flowers' is a 2009 K-drama based on a Japanese Manga of the same name. The show follows Geum Jan Di, a scholarship student, into her new, fancy high-school - Shinhwa High. Geum Jan Di has a hard time fitting in at her new school given the sharp difference between her and her peers’ economic backgrounds. Her time at school gets worse when she manages to get on the bad side of the school’s chairwoman’s son Go Jun Pyo (Lee in Ho). Lee Min Ho’s role in the show was loved for its immaculate visual appeal and Go Jun Pyo’s ultimate ‘bad boy’ charm.

2 | The Heirs

‘The Heirs’ is a 2013 Korean high-school drama that narrates the story of Cha Eun Sang, a diligent girl from a humble background as she navigates her way through an arrogant group of privileged high-school students who never shy away from boasting about their money. Here, Lee Min Ho was seen playing the role of Kim Tan, a former bully who has now reformed himself into a better person. For many, ‘The Heirs’ was nothing short of a tribute to Lee Min Ho’s first commercial hit ‘Boys Over Flowers’. The only difference between the two shows was the progression of Lee Min Ho’s character arc.

3 | King: The Eternal Monarch (2020)

The makers of ‘King: Eternal Monarch’ did not shy away from presenting Lee Min Ho to the viewers as the ultimate Chaebol that he is. Only this time, he was richer and he was a king. ‘King: Eternal Monarch’ was Lee Min Ho’s most recent appearance as the rich main lead. The show went on to receive excellent viewership ratings and became one of the most popular K-dramas that year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Starship Ent plans IVE’s promotions in America, teams up with Columbia Records