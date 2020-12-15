Lee Min Ho: Think you know everything about the Pachinko star? Take this quiz and prove that you're a Minoz

If you think you know Lee Min Ho at the back of your hand, take this quiz and check your knowledge!

Lee Min Ho is a household name among K-drama lovers. The actor has been in the industry for over a decade and has starred in numerous dramas. This includes Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, Personal Taste, The Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch to name a few. The actor has time and again proved he's a born star! While his shows are a huge hit among his fans, his social media platforms are also popular among his fandom as well.

From a simple selca to the hazy photos, the actor's Instagram posts garner over a million likes, to say the least. However, there are a few details that only true blue Minoz will only know. Do you dare to take the test?

What are your results? Let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile, on the professional for the actor, Lee Min Ho is set to appear in the international project titled Pachinko. The actor stars alongside Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. Lee Min Ho marked his return to the small screen after completing his military training this year with The King: Eternal Monarch. He has also been busy with his YouTube channel.

