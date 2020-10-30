Lee Min Ho turns Producer: Releases 1st 'Movielog' with montages of The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, more

Lee Min Ho has officially turned a producer. Announcing Lee Min Ho Film, the actor released his first "Movielog" to give us a glimpse of his life on and off the camera.

Lee Min Ho has another feather to add to his hat. The renowned South Korean star has now turned producer as well. The actor has been teasing the production house is in the making for a few days now. He has now not just confirmed that Lee Min Ho Film is live but has also released a new movie log. According to the description, Lee Min Ho sat on the table as an executive producer and creative director. Whereas, Zho Wonseock helmed the video. The two have worked together in the past as well.

The video begins with Lee Min Ho making his way to an event. The star walks up to the stage while the crowd cheers for him. The short video then goes on to show the actor meeting his fans at different locations and events before we are taking through his 14-year journey as an actor. Montages from his shows, including Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, City Hunters and The King: Eternal Monarch among others are shown in the video. The montage ends with Lee Min Ho walking up into his apartment and taking a shower.

The intense shot continues with Lee Min Ho seated alone in his room, away from the noise and chaos, almost as if he feels lonely. Check out the video below:

What do you think of the ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The new video comes just days after the actor's addition to the international movie Pachinko was confirmed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho's Pachinko sets to follow strict COVID 19 precautions; Food trucks and site visits RESTRICTED

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×