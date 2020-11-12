Lee Min Ho ventures into the woodland with the team behind Lee Min Ho film movielogs & his pooch Choco in tow

Lee Min Ho headed into the woods for an upcoming movielog. The actor shared a picture with the team behind the movielogs and his pooch Choco.

Lee Min Ho encapusled the autumn vibes in his latest Instagram photos and teased his upcoming movielog. Minoz closely following The King: Eternal Monarch star would be aware that the actor has been rolling out movielogs on his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film. The actor has already released three videos since the launch of the channel. Going by the actor's latest Instagram post, it appears that Lee Min Ho is headed into the woods for one of the upcoming videos.

In the latest post, the actor stood on the pathway heading into a forest while the autumn colours covered the branches of the trees. With shades of brown, orange and green doubling up as a background, the actor was seen posing with director Zho Wonseock, assistant director and DOP. The actor also revealed that his adorable pooch Choco accompanied the team to the location. The photos come just a couple of days after the director shared pictures from the similar location on his Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Doesn't it look like the perfect autumn postcard?

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is set to star in Pachinko. The project is an adaptation of a book of the same title penned by Min Jin Lee. Variety reported that apart from the Legend of the Blue Sea alum, the series will also feature Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami. The actor essays the role of Hansu who is a rich and powerful merchant involved in organised crimes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun reunite with the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch and our weak hearts weren't prepared

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :InstagramVariety

Share your comment ×