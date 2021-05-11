  1. Home
Lee Min Ho vs SHINee's Minho - Who would be your ideal Minho?

Make some choices and we will reveal which Minho is your ideal man! Take the quiz now.
2954 reads Mumbai
Actor Lee Min-ho is attending the opening ceremony of the '2019 World Korean Educators Conference' Actor Lee Min-ho is attending the opening ceremony of the '2019 World Korean Educators Conference' (Pic Credit - News1)
What is common between these two handsome, talented and wonderful artists, is of course their first name! Lee Min Ho is an actor and Hallyu superstar, he is widely regarded as the most popular Korean actor overseas, Lee Min Ho's popularity, fan-following and star power, remains unparalleled! Choi Min Ho is a rapper, sub-vocalist and visual of the popular K-pop group, SHINee!

Both the Minhos share a lot more qualities in common besides their illustrious name. Both of them are actors and singers. They are also regarded as visuals, with their chiselled face and sharp features. They also share a common love for soccer, both wanting to play soccer for their country when they grow up! The two talented men also look for similar qualities in their ideal woman. Also, both the Minhos are complete dorks beyond their gorgeous visuals! Surprisingly, both the Minhos have never crossed paths, yet share so much in common. But have you wondered which of the two Minhos is your ideal man? Is it the king of hearts, Lee Min Ho or the global K-pop star, Choi Min Ho? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal which of the two Minhos is your ideal type!

Take the quiz below:

Lee Min Ho will next star in Pachinko, a K-drama adaptation of Min Jin Lee's best-selling novel, Pachinko. Lee Min Ho plays Hansu, which by his won admission is "a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime." Choi Min Ho will make a special appearance in Yumi's Cells alongside Kim Go Eun! 

ALSO READ: SHINee's Minho is in talks to play a special role in the Kim Go Eun starrer drama, Yumi's Cells

Which of the two Minhos did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

