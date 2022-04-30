Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung starrer ‘Pachinko’ set to return with season 2

On April 29, it was announced that trilingual series ‘Pachinko’ will be returning with another season. Based on a novel of the same name by author Min Jin Lee, the drama version of the story starred the likes of Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and Jin Ha in lead roles.

The first season premiered on March 25 on Apple TV+ amidst a lot of anticipation. Continuing for eight episodes, the show ended its debut course on April 29 after the first three were aired on the premiere date. Receiving critical acclaim from reviewers all around the world, the story presented a keen look into the immigrant Koreans in the 1900s.

‘Pachinko’ presents the story of a family that goes through struggles to survive and come out on top over four generations as they move between South Korea, Japan and the United States. The main character of Sunja is shown in her childhood (Yuna), adulthood (Kim Min Ha) and old age (Young Yuh Jung) with three different actresses that bring out their best versions.

It was also revealed that the next season of 'Pachinko' might focus on the characters of Mozasu and Noa, who are the sons of Sunja with different fathers. Characters Soloman and Noh Hansu’s tropes will also be developed further.

What are you expecting from the next season? Let us know below.

