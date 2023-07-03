Lee Min Ho's fans in India celebrate actor's 36th birthday with good deeds and an ode to star

Lee Min Ho is a global superstar and his fan base in India went above and beyond to celebrate their favorite star's birthday this year. From making a generous amount of donation to sending him beautiful gifts Indian Minoz have made their best efforts to send love to Lee Min Ho. This does not end here they have also written a self-composed song for the Pachinko actor Lee Min Ho.

Self-Composed Song for Lee Min Ho

The Indian fanbases of Lee Min Ho have immense love for the actor and the fans have been deeply inspired by him. To commemorate the 36th birthday of Lee Min Ho, Indian Minoz produced a self-made song for The Legend of the Blue Sea Star. The admin of leeminho_lovers_india, Rajita Veni Saladi came up with the concept and the entire theme of the song and she has also written the lyrics of the song. A talented musician Mukuntha Sharma not only lent it a mesmerizing voice but also composed and produced this beautiful musical piece.

Indian Fans' Gift for Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho received a roomful of gifts from all over the world for his 36th birthday. A very special gift that represents India in the most beautiful way has been sent all the way to South Korea for Lee Min Ho. The Indian Minoz chose to send a Pashmina shawl as a representation of the warmth they have received from Lee Min Ho, in return they wish the actor to have this soft piece of traditional clothing.

The fanbase added a Rajasthani painting representing India's rich cultural heritage. Along with this they also sent a hanging piece of the Taj Mahal which will resemble the unwavering love they have for the artist. They enclosed the gift package with two handcrafted toys with handwritten letters for Lee Min Ho.

Donation to WWF

Lee Min Ho’s fans were inspired by the actor's charitable activities. Being influenced by Lee Min Ho, Indian Minoz took the initiative to save the wildlife of the country. They made a donation of a total of 10,000 INR to support the conservation of Asian elephants. One of the handicrafts toys included a piece of wooden elephant as the fan base made a generous amount of donation to WWF India (World Wildlife Fund). The fan base also expressed their gratitude to everyone who came forward to make a contribution to this initiative.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t