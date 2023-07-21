Lee Min Ho’s iconic characters Gu Jun Pyo or Kim Tan; Who would you DATE? VOTE

Both Boys over Flowers and The Heirs aired a decade ago and while these dramas share some similarities, they also present distinct qualities that set them apart. If you haven't watched any of these dramas, I am genuinely worried, as most Kdrama enthusiasts kick off their addiction with one or both of these shows. At the heart of both shows are charismatic male leads, Gu Jun Pyo and Kim Tan, portrayed by the exceptionally talented Lee Min Ho. However, over the years Lee Min Ho has evolved from Gu Jun Pyo to Kim Tan. So, if you had to make your choice, who would you choose? To make it easy for you, here is a little flashback.

Gu Jun Pyo: The Intense and Volatile Heartthrob

Gu Jun Pyo, the male protagonist in Boys Over Flowers (2009), emerges as the epitome of a brooding heartthrob. As the heir to a vast business empire, he wields power and influence, making his presence highly anticipated. However, beneath his charming exterior lies a deeply troubled soul. Gu Jun Pyo's life is a constant struggle to assert his dominance, often expecting things to go his way. When his desires are thwarted, his emotions spiral out of control, and those around him tremble in fear of his wrath. Lee Min Ho brought an intense and volatile aura to Gu Jun Pyo, making him a memorable character in the Kdrama world.

Kim Tan: The Sensitive and Warm-Hearted Heir

In contrast, Kim Tan, the male lead in The Heirs (2013), possesses a more sensitive and warm-hearted demeanor. Like Gu Jun Pyo, he hails from a privileged background as the heir to a major Korean conglomerate. However, unlike his predecessor, Kim Tan navigates life with a different perspective. He is compassionate and diligent, cherishing the simpler things in life. Despite his affluent upbringing, Kim Tan displays an understanding and empathy towards those from less privileged backgrounds. Lee Min Ho's portrayal of Kim Tan showcases a transformation in his acting style, allowing him to deliver a nuanced performance that touched the audience's hearts.

Personality traits, evolution, and maturity

Gu Jun Pyo's personality revolves around ego and authority. He exudes an air of superiority and demands obedience from others. His impulsive nature and hot temper create an aura of unpredictability. In contrast, Kim Tan is defined by his humility and consideration for others. He values relationships and is willing to defy societal expectations for love and loyalty.

As the storyline progresses, Gu Jun Pyo's character exhibits growth, gradually shedding his rigid exterior to reveal a vulnerable side. His journey to emotional stability is a tumultuous one, reflecting the complexities of human nature. On the other hand, Kim Tan's character matures gracefully, guided by life's experiences. His evolution is marked by emotional intelligence and an understanding of the true meaning of love and family. Even in terms of fashion Gu Jun Pyo's image is synonymous with his curly hairstyle and dark-colored outfits, mirroring his commanding presence. Meanwhile, Kim Tan's appearance reflects his youthful energy, characterized by casual and colorful attire.

Advertisement

So, there you have it. Lee Min Ho's versatility as an actor shines through as he skillfully brings life to both personas. Gu Jun Pyo's turbulent journey to self-discovery and Kim Tan's unwavering warmth and compassion have left an indelible mark on the hearts of Kdrama enthusiasts worldwide. Who would you choose?

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho receives immense love from fans on 36th birthday; Take a look at the room full of gifts