Lee Min Ho's India fanbase ‘LeeMinHo Lovers India’ worked with ‘Global Minoz’ to raise funds for Covid relief

'Like star, Like fans', the adage holds true for Hallyu superstar and the charismatic Lee Min Ho! Lee Min Ho is one of the biggest stars in the world, and rightfully so. The talented actor is not only a great actor and performer, but he is also a philanthropist and humanitarian. For the unversed, in 2014 Lee Min Ho set up the PROMIZ website, a fund-raising platform to raise awareness and encourage donation for social and humanitarian causes. He has helped victims of the Nepal earthquake in 2015 and made generous donations for World Water Day.

Lee Min Ho's fanbase Minoz have actively participated by organising fundraisers and supporting various causes. Now, his India-based Fanclub 'LeeMinHo Lovers India' has stepped in to collaborate with 'Global Minoz' to raise funds for Covid relief! LeeMinHo Lovers India created a fundraiser where international fans of Lee Min Ho has contributed and raised Rs 67,342 that is USD 921 to Hemkunt Foundation, a non-government organisation that aims to provide humanitarian aid to marginalized sections of society. The countries that have contributed are South Korea, the USA, Japan, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia, Italy, Myanmar, Chile, Argentina and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho has recently wrapped his ambitious project 'Pachinko' which is an 8 episode limited series presented by Apple+ TV Series. Lee Min Ho will be taking on the role of Hansu, which by the star's own admission is a "rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime.” Pachinko stars Youn Yuh Jung, Jung Eun Chae, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. The series will drop late 2021 or early 2022.

Credits :News1

