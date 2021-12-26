Lee Min Ho's Indian fanbase donnes the Santa hat this Christmas

There is a popular adage which says 'Handsome is as handsome does'! Tweaking this adage slightly, we will say 'A fandom is as the actor does', which translates to the fact that a fandom represents what their favourite actor preaches, and if we are to go by it, Lee Min Ho Lovers India, actor Lee Min Ho's Indian fanbase truly embodies the Hallyu star's kind nature and charitable pursuit!

This Christmas, the team of Lee Min Ho Lovers India donned Santa hats as they came to the aid of homeless people on the streets of India. The fandom helped people in Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Jabalpur and Pune by distributing blankets, woollen caps and masks to tribal hostels and ashrams in Delhi. They also distributed blankets to people on the streets in Jabalpur, Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Check out the pictures below:

(Spreading smiles in Pune. We are so glad that we helped this family with two kids who are suffering in cold without blankets - Lee Min Ho Lovers India)

(This touched our hearts. This is from Visakhapatnam where we helped handicapped person suffering on streets of Visakhapatnam - Lee Min Ho Lovers India)

(This tribal hostel is in need of blankets & woollen caps & we made it possible :) Picture from Delhi - Lee Min Ho Lovers India)

(A picture from Jabalpur where we helped a handicapped person - Lee Min Ho Lovers India)

(Christmas hamper sent to Lee Min Ho - Lee Min Ho Lovers India)

Not just that, Lee Min Ho Lovers India sent a lovely hamper of goodies to Lee Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment. The fanclub's founder Rajita shared that they are grateful to Lee Min Ho for inspiring them. They are happy to spread smiles and cheer on this festive occasion and help people in need in this cold weather. She also thanked the amazing efforts of the team and hopes to support more charitable causes in the future.

