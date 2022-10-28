Lee Min Ho’s ‘Pachinko’ and co-star Kim Min Ha grab nominations in the 2022 Gotham Awards

The 32nd Gotham Awards announced on October 25th that Kim Min Ha (Pachinko) was nominated for the 'Outstanding Performance in a New Series', which corresponds to the best acting award in a new series. Kim Min Ha, Bilal Baig in 'A Kind,' Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear', Janelle James in 'Abbot Elementary', Matilda Roller in 'Station Eleven', Britt Lower in 'Severance: Disconnect', Melor in 'Yellowjackets', Nee Linsky, Jeanne McClannon in 'The Dark Wind', Sue Ann Pienne in 'The World We See', and Ben Whishaw in ‘This Is Going To Hurt' have been chosen as the nominees for the categories. So as to reduce the gendered categories, Kim Min Ha has been nominated alongside male and female actors.

Pachinko's nomination:

In addition, 'Pachinko' was nominated in two categories, including 'Groundbreaking Series of 40 minutes or longer', which corresponds to the 'Best Feature Series' award. The Gotham Awards, held every year in New York, are sponsored by the Independent Filmer Project (IFP), the largest independent film support organization in the United States. It has established itself as a prestigious event to mark the start of the Academy season.

Pachinko:

Pachinko follows Kim Sun Ja (Kim Min Ha) who was born and raised in Busan, Korea in the early 20th century, while Korea was under Japanese rule. She falls in love with a man named Koh Han Su (Lee Min Ho). She can see that he is a powerful person and from a different social class from her, but she is unaware of his complete background. Meanwhile, a church priest named Baek Isak (Noh Sang Hyun) comes to stay at the lodge run by Kim Sun Ja's mother. When he learns of Kim Sun Ja's situation, he tries to give her advice, but, when he experiences her unwavering conviction, he offers to marry her.

Kim Sun Ja soon moves to Japan and faces difficult times as a Korean immigrant living in an unfamiliar land. In New York in 1989, Baek Solomon (Jin Ha) is determined to succeed in the corporate world. A company wants to build a new hotel in Tokyo, but a Korean woman refuses to sell her land where the hotel is to be built. Baek Solomon offers to his bosses to travel to Tokyo and persuade the woman to sell her land to the hotel group. He also goes to see his family there.

