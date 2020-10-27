Lee Min Ho's Pachinko sets to follow strict COVID 19 precautions; Food trucks and site visits RESTRICTED

Lee Min-ho has officially commenced filming for Apple's Pachinko but unlike previous filming sites, fans are restricted from sending food trucks and there can be no site visits either.

After leaving us besotted with his royal avatar as Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho has finally signed his next project; Apple's Pachinko series. For the unversed, the drama is based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name and joining the cast, along with Min-ho, will be Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

Production for Pachinko has finally kickstarted in Korea and the team is strictly adhering to the COVID-19 safety precautions. Min-ho's fan club Minoz's Operations Manager put out a statement in the actor's official website revealing how sending food and coffee trucks is restricted with fans not being able to visit the filming sites either. "Hello, this is Minoz Operations Manager. Always thanks for your love and support toward Lee Min-ho. I would like to inform you about the support of the drama Pachinko. Unlike previous filming sites, the Pachinko's site is restricted from food trucks, coffee trucks or any other food deliveries to prevent infection and spread of COVID-19," the statement began.

"Also, it is not possible to deliver letters, gifts, flowers and any other gifts. Visiting the sites will be prohibited during the filming period due to thorough quarantine management. This was decided by the production team for the safe and smooth filming of all the actors, actresses and staff, we expect for your kind understanding. Thanks again for your attention and interest for Pachinko and Han Su Go. Have a good day. Best Regards," the statement added.

While fans will be disappointed, safety will always be the top priority!

