Lee Min Jung hints at gender of second child with Lee Byung Hun in baby shower pictures

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are anticipating their second child, after ten years of marriage. From what appears in the latest baby shower images shared by Lee Min Jung, the couple seems to be expecting a daughter this time.

Lee Min Jung teases the gender of her second child with Lee Byung Hun in baby shower photos.

On November 8, Lee Min Jung, who is expecting her second child with husband Lee Byung Hun, took to social media to share pictures and video of her surprise baby shower and also revealed the gender of the baby.

Lee Min Jung captioned the video she shared, "A secret camera surprise." "Thank you, friends."

In the photos shared, Lee Min Jung is seen smiling from ear to ear in a beautifully decorated room as she poses with balloons and cake which she received as a surprise from her friends.

Notably, the ambience of the room was pink and the balloons and cakes had phrases written on them which read, “Welcome Birdie”, hinting at the gender of the soon to be born child to be a girl.

In an exclusive report made on August 4, it was speculated that Lee Byung Hun & Lee Min Jun were expecting their second child after 10 years of their marriage. However, it was only after the reports that Lee Min Jung's agency MSteam Entertainment confirmed the good news with an announcement reading:

"It is true Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child. As this was both Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung's decision, the two are very happy about it."

About Lee Byun Hun and Lee Min Jung

Lee Byung Hun who recently made headlines for his performance in the hit South Korean series Squid Games and Our Blues and Lee Min Jung who rose to fame from her appearance in iconic K-drama Boys Over Flowers, tied the knot in 2013. The star couple were then blessed with a baby boy who was named Joon Hoo, in 2005.

Now, they are flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers upon the announcement of anticipating a daughter after 10 years of marriage. The comment section on their social media was filled with phrases like, “She'll be like a doll resembling Lee Min Jung" and "Now they are parents to both a son and a daughter."

