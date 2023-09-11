Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min's Behind Your Touch earns top ratings, The Real Has Come lands at number 1

KBS 2TV's The Real Has Come! bid its farewell as the romantic comedy family-oriented K-drama concluded its run on September 10. In parallel, Behind Your Touch, featuring a stellar cast including Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO's Suho, reached its peak viewership ratings to date.

The Real Had Come ends at number 1, Behind Your Touch achieves high ratings

On September 10, the weekend drama successfully concluded its run with a remarkable streak of No. 1 ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, The Real Has Come! achieved an impressive average nationwide rating of 22.9 per cent for its series finale, solidifying its position as the top program on Sunday.

Meanwhile, JTBC's Behind Your Touch hit a significant milestone as it reached its highest viewership ratings with the latest episode 10, scoring a nationwide average of 8.1 per cent. This noteworthy increase in viewership is a testament to the show's growing popularity among viewers given its amazing storyline and cast chemistry.

In contrast, tvN's Arthdal Chronicles 2 experienced a slight dip, with an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent for its second episode. Although it didn't reach the same level of success as the other two programs, it continues to hold its own in the competitive television landscape.

What is The Real Has Come about?

The Real Has Come! is a heartwarming romantic comedy that follows the lively journey of a single mother who enters a contractual faux relationship with a man firmly opposed to tying the knot. In this delightful series, Baek Jin Hee shines as the charming and down-to-earth Oh Yeon Doo, a language instructor rapidly gaining fame in the online teaching world. Opposite her, Ahn Jae Hyun takes on the role of Gong Tae Kyung, a skilled obstetrician and gynecologist resolutely committed to the single life.

What is Behind Your Touch about?

Behind Your Touch is a comedic investigative drama that revolves around Bong Ye Boon (Han Ji Min), a diligent yet somewhat nosy veterinarian who inexplicably acquires psychometric abilities, enabling her to glimpse the past of both humans and animals in Mujin, a tranquil rural village untouched by crime. Alongside her is the determined elite detective Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), who relies on her newfound abilities to pave his way back to the criminal investigation team in Seoul. Adding a twist to the mix is the mysterious Kim Sun Woo (EXO’s Suho), who arrives in Mujin one day and takes on a part-time job at a local convenience store.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: South Korean actor Yoon Hyun Min and actress Baek Jin Hee break up after 7 years of relationship