Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min's Behind Your Touch gets stable start; The Uncanny Counter 2 and more ratings inside

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min starrer Behind Your Touch has finally aired and according to Nielsen Korea, the K-drama has received ratings for a good start. Other dramas like The Uncanny Counter 2, and Durian's Affair have also seen changes in the ratings this week where the former saw a slight fall and the latter made a personal record. Read below to find ongoing K-dramas' ratings for this week.

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min's Behind Your Touch rated 5.3 percent

Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO leader Suho's thriller rom-com drama Behind Your Touch aired its first episode on August 12. Behind Your Touch is about an experienced lady Bong Ye Bun who possesses psychometric superpowers and a hot-tempered crime detective Moon Jang Yeol who fall in love with each other as they get entangled together while solving cases in Mujin. In the first episode, the drama achieved 5.3 percent of average nationwide ratings, starting off on a good note.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch rated 4.1 percent

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch starring Kim Sejeong, Jo Byung Kyu, Ka ng Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo released its fifth episode and saw a slight slump in its ratings. The drama scored average viewership ratings of 4.1 percent nationwide.

Other K-drama ratings

Park Joo Mi and Lee Da Yeon starrer fantasy romance Korean drama have achieved a personal record with an all-time high rating of 7.4 percent. Episode 15 of Durian's Affair aired on August 12 and enjoyed an average of 7.4 percent viewership ratings nationwide, becoming the most-watched K-drama across all networks in its time slot. MBC's new romantic sageuk drama My Dearest featuring Min Nam Goong and Ahn Eun Jin rated 5.2 percent nationwide on average on the fifth episode. Season 2 of First Responders starring Kim Rae Won and Son Ho Jun which airs in the same time slot as My Dearest achieved 6.0 percent nationwide viewership ratings. The Real Has Come! starring Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee remained at the top as the most-watched K-drama on Saturdays with an average of 20.5 percent viewership ratings.

