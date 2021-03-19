Lee Min ki and Nana are bickering roommates in the cute new teaser of Oh My Ladylord

Lee Min Ki And Nana Are Roommates finding love and at constant loggerheads with one another. Watch the cute teaser video below.

Oh My Ladylord is on its way to make the month of March a happier one! The adorable romantic-comedy drama that stars Lee Min Ki and Nana in lead roles show Min Ki as a thriller drama writer named Han Bi Soo, who chooses not to date, and Nana as a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In, who is unable to date. The previous teaser showed us how these two roommates are always at each other's throats albeit playfully and trying to find love. In the new teaser, we get a better glimpse of the characters and their lives together.

The teaser begins with Min Ki's Han Bi Soo being annoyed with Nana'a Oh Joo In, as she playfully laughs it off. She catches a glimpse of him shirtless, wrapped in a towel, as he tries to cover his bare torso with a shirt and she covers her eyes! We see Han Bi Soo being annoyed with Oh Joo In, as he fails to concentrate on his work, while she is enjoying some drinks and laughs with a friend. We also witness external intervention in the form of an elderly woman and a young-looking man, who might become Bi Soo's source of jealousy in future. Towards the end, we see the bickering roommates enjoy some good moments of quiet and solitude in each other's company over some soda.

You can watch the adorable teaser below:

Oh My Ladylord begins on March 24 at 9:20 pm KST.

