Lee Min Ki & CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk compete for Nana's affection in the new stills of Oh My Ladylord

What is a K-drama without a second lead anyways? On March 20, MBC Drama shared brand new stills for Oh My Ladylord, which stars Lee Min Ki, Nana and CNBLUE's Kang Min Hyuk in lead roles. Oh My Ladylord is about Han Bi Soo, played by Lee Min Ki, a top thriller writer who 'won’t' date. He meets Oh Ju In, played by Nana, who is a rom-com actress, who 'can’t' date. The two characters end up living together, with Han Bi Soo becoming Oh Ju In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and a long-time friend of Oh Ju In.

In the newly released stills, we can see Lee Min Ki and Kang Min Hyuk looking dapper in well-fitted suits. We can sense the tension in the air as both the men compete with each other for Nana's heart. Lee Min Ki eyes Kang Min Hyuk with jealousy, who seems unaware of his growing love towards Nana. MBC also shared stills of Nana trying something different from her character’s image as a delicate and lovely rom-com actress. She is dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a brown leather jacket, looking like a lethal femme fatale. She is holding a gun, her face dead serious.

Previously, we have seen an adorable teaser video, where we saw Lee Min Ki and Nana bickering with each other as roommates. The cute chemistry between them is palpable even in the teaser and Kang Min Hyuk might just give us a new second lead syndrome to root for! Oh My Ladylord premieres on March 24 at 9:20 pm KST.

