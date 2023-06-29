Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and EXO’s Suho participate in script reading session for JTBC’s Behind Your Touch

The brand-new Saturday and Sunday drama Behind Your Touch, which will premiere on August 12 for the first time, is a comedic investigative action drama on JTBC. It is about an elite detective who needs a veterinarian's skills to return to Gwangsu Station in Seoul and a diligent veterinarian named Ye Bun who can see the past of animals and people. The duo was solving trivial life-related incidents among peaceful, naive, but somehow suspicious villagers when they were swept up in a serial murder case that is so complicated it is impossible to imagine how they could have avoided it.

The main cast of Behind Your Touch:

Han Ji Min assumed the role of Bong Ye Bun, a veterinarian with psychometry abilities by accident. When touching another person or an animal, Bong Ye Bun, who is affectionate and farsighted, can see into the past. Han Ji Min brought laughter by capably depicting the unique changes of Bong Ye Bun, who gets found out by energetic investigator Moon Jang Yeol, played by Lee Min Ki, who has totally changed into 'Moon Jang Yeol', a hot-blooded investigator with an unprecedented fixation on the examination. Moon Jang Yeol's struggle to return to Seoul stems from being transferred from Gwangsu Station to a peaceful rural village. Lee Min Ki, who made the most of Moon Jang Yeol, gets caught up in a case of multiple murders and uses his ability to get Bong Ye Bun's help handling the case.

EXO’s Suho:

Actor Suho, who is a member of the group EXO, plays 'Kim Sun Woo,' a character with an angelic appearance and personality. Kim Sun Woo unexpectedly moves to Mujin one day and begins working at a convenience store. With a caring grin, Kim Sun Woo makes Bong Ye Bun's heart flutter. Suho, impeccably synchronized with the character, imbued fervor and tension simultaneously by displaying the puzzling side of Kim Sun Woo, who is benevolent yet it's not possible for anyone to peruse his thoughts, making him dubious too.

ALSO READ: See You In My 19th Life controversy: Iranian fans express displeasure over ‘contorted sense of history’

Advertisement