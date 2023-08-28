Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO’s Suho starrer K-drama Behind Your Touch reaches peak viewership ratings

Behind your Touch received its peak viewership rating last night on Sunday, August 27. The fantasy rom-com K-drama premiered on JTBC on August 12, 2023, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST). It stars Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO’s Suho in lead roles.

Behind Your Touch receives its highest ratings yet

On August 27th, the new comedy-fantasy thriller Behind Your Touch clocked its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of Behind Your Touch garnered an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent, setting a new personal record for the series and marking an almost 2 percent increase from its previous episode. Behind Your Touch also secured the third spot in this week’s ranking of the most buzzworthy K-dramas.

What is the storyline of Behind Your Touch?

Behind Your Touch is a romantic comedy K-drama infused with a touch of fantasy and mystery. It revolves around Bong Ye Bun, a diligent yet inquisitive veterinarian portrayed by Han Ji Min, who inexplicably acquires psychometric abilities. These newfound powers enable her to delve into the pasts of both people and animals in Mujin, a tranquil rural village untouched by crime. Enter Moon Jang Yeol, an ambitious elite detective played by Lee Min Ki, who requires her unique abilities to rejoin the criminal investigation team in Seoul. Together, the duo tackles minor crimes and unravels mysteries. Alongside her crime-solving ventures, Bong Ye Bun finds herself developing a romantic interest in a mysterious stranger, Kim Sun Woo, portrayed by EXO’s Suho, who abruptly arrives in the small town one fateful day.

Know more about the main characters of Behind Your Touch

Our first lead is Lee Min Ki, who transforms into the former ace detective Moon Jang Yeol. He graduated at the top of his class from the National Police University but was subsequently assigned to Mujin, a rural village known for its absence of violent crime. Possessing an unwavering determination, Moon Jang Yeol swears to return to Seoul and regain his spot in the metropolitan investigation team. However, a series of unexpected events continue to occur, piquing the curiosity of viewers. They wonder what could lead Moon Jang Yeol, someone who doesn't even flinch at the most violent crimes, to appear as if he's experiencing a mental breakdown while solving minor, peculiar crimes in the crime-free Munjin Village.

Han Ji Min portrays the affectionate and curious veterinarian, Bong Ye Boon, who gains psychometric abilities through a magical twist of fate. She possesses the power to perceive the past experiences of people and animals, along with their memories, through physical contact. While testing her newfound capabilities, she inadvertently crosses paths with the passionate detective Moon Jang Yeol and embarks on resolving a mysterious incident. Bong Ye Boon's abilities become the central plot element in the K-drama, utilized to solve a range of crimes, both significant and minor, occurring in Mujin.

In what marks his first drama role in five years, EXO’s Suho will be portraying Kim Sun Woo, a friendly yet mysterious outsider with the countenance and personality of an angel. After suddenly arriving in the village of Mujin one day, for reasons shrouded in mystery, Kim Sun Woo captures Bong Ye Boon's heart with his endearing smile and warm personality. He takes on a part-time job and frequently brings stray animals to Bong Ye Boon for check-ups, eventually adopting some of them. Suho’s character brings out anticipation in the viewers as they try to figure out the purpose behind Kim Sun Woo and if the character holds any secrets beyond what is known to the audience.

Check out the trailer for Behind Your Touch here.

