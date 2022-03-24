Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Lee El and Son Seok Gu express their thoughts in new ‘My Liberation Diary’ posters

On March 24th, JTBC's new Saturday drama 'My Liberation Diary', which will be aired on April 9th, explained their character with few words and deep eyes. The close-up poster released brings you closer to Yeom Chang Hee , Yeom Mi Jeong and more. The drama will be broadcasted for the first time on Saturday, April 9th.

First of all, Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), the second of three siblings, said, “I must have been messing around with people. Because now I am alone, I am very calm about it since everything is decided,” he said, looking back at himself. On the other hand, the youngest, Yeom Mijeong (Kim Ji Won) , said, “Now I just talk about the things that come to my mind. Feelings I've never experienced before. Suddenly, I am in love,” she says of herself as she changes. As she became supremely honest with herself, her feelings also changed.

Mr. Gu, an outsider to the family, said, “Only me, a human being, needs to know. There is no need to pretend to know you,” he explains himself. There seems to be a hidden story in his sharp words.

Finally, Yeom Ki Jung, the first of three siblings, said, "I want to call anyone and say anything. Instead of pretending to exist, I want to express my feelings and deserve a break.” Her words, permeated with loneliness, stimulate empathy.

