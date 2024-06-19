Crash is a South Korean series starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae in the lead roles which follows the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) which investigates crimes that are committed on the road. The final episode of the show has been aired and it has garnered the highest views during its entire run.

Crash records highest ratings in ENA's history with final episode

On June 19, 2024, Nielsen Korea has released the ratings for the shows aired on the previous day and Crash managed to record the highest views out of all the shows. The final episode of the show has aired and it recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.6 percent. It is an increase of 1.1 percent since its previous episode which was 5.5 percent. Moreover, the K-drama has gone on to become the second highest-rated show in ENA’s history closely following Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

On the other hand, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers has managed to garner 3.6 percent of an average nationwide rating, an increase of 0.1 percent since its last episode. Another show, Dare to Love Me, has managed to record 1.4 percent, enjoying a slight boost of 0.4 percent since the last rating for the previous episode.

More about the K-drama Crash

The plot of the show will follow car crimes like insurance fraud, reckless driving, the inability to follow basic traffic rules, and more. Crash is the first K-drama that focuses on traffic crimes and road rash incidents that have deeper conspiracies than they seem on the exterior.

Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Cha Yeon Ho, the new director of TCI, who is extremely intelligent. Cha Yeon Ho is supported by Min So Hee, played by Kwak Sun Young, who is an ace detective and can figure out the deep intricacies of a possible crime. Heo Sung Tae, as Jung Chae Man, has an important role to play as he serves as the team leader, focuses on the loopholes within the department, and works towards improving them.

