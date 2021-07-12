Lee Min Ki to make a guest appearance on the Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun Woo starrer action thriller film

Versatile actor Lee Min Ki to reunite with ‘Decibel’ director Hwang In Ho. Read ahead to know more

The awaited action thriller film ‘Decibel’ with star studded cast and crew has been made even more special with the guest appearance of Lee Min Ki who has previously worked with the director Hwang In Ho on successful movies like the horror-romance film Spellbound, which was his directorial debut and the crime thriller film Monster. Due to their special relationship and Hwang In Ho’s trust in Lee Min Ki’s acting ability, he was called on for the role, which he gladly accepted.

Lee Min Ki takes on the role of a Navy Captain with a stern and serious demeanor. His visuals and acting skills helped him bring out the character even better on screen. It was reported that during the filming, his immersion into the character and the ability to bring out different aspects of the role was admired by the rest of the cast and crew as well.

Decibel depicts the story of a group of Navy commanders trying to stop a terrorist attack and the sound bomb planted in the heart of the city. The story is similar to the incident that happened in a submarine a year ago. It realistically depicts the bombing scene reminiscent of an actual large-scale urban terrorist attack and the pursuit of the main characters trying to prevent it through vivid advice from Korea's best submarine experts, chemical bombers and detonation experts.

Kim Rae Won of ‘Doctors’ fame plays the role of a Navy commander and Lee Jong Suk of ‘Pinocchio’ fame plays the role of a Navy captain who is extremely loyal to his crew. This is Lee Jong Suk’s comeback to the big screen after his official discharge from mandatory military service on January 2. Cha Eun Woo of ‘True Beauty' fame takes on the role of a young sailor in the Navy, working in the sonar detection department. This movie will mark Eun Woo’s debut on the big screen.

The movie is currently in the process of shooting and is slated to release by the end of this year.

Decibel has become the talk of the town and many fans are eagerly waiting for the release!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Lee Jong Suk shares a swoon worthy glimpse from Decibel sets in a Navy uniform

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the premise? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×