Lee Min Ki & Nana get closer in Oh My Ladylord; CNBLUE's Kang Min Hyuk & Nana meet as high school students

Lee Min Ki And Nana enclose the distance between them in Oh My Ladylord's previous day broadcast. Read on to find out.

Oh My Ladylord is earning some serious accolades from fans all over the world. The charming and cutesy show is a rom-com drama about a thriller drama writer named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who begin living together after Han Bi Soo becomes Oh Joo In’s tenant. CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and Oh Joo In’s longtime friend, creating a perfect love triangle.

At the end of the second episode, Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In signed a cohabitation contract. They are at odds but trying to grapple with the situation at hand and enclosing the distance between them. They bicker and argue, but looks like they reached a common ground sooner than we thought. We were also introduced to Oh Joo In's long time friend and CNBLUE's Kang Min Hyuk. The upcoming episode will also reveal how his high-school friendship with Nana even began.

On one hand, you see Bi Soo and Joo In's bickering chemistry and parallel we are introduced to her longtime friendship and closeness between Jung Yoo Jin and Oh Joo In. Will this longtime friendship bring Bi Soo and Joo In closer or we see a new romance? Tune in to find out. Oh My Ladylord aka Oh! Master airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9.20 pm KST on MBC.

ALSO READ: MBC's Oh My Ladylord opens to average ratings in the premiere episode broadcast

Are you enjoying Oh My Ladylord? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :MBC Drama

Share your comment ×