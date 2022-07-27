Lee Min Ki to reunite with ‘My Liberation Notes’ director for new drama; Han Ji Min cast as female lead

According to a South Korean media outlet on July 27, Lee Min Ki was cast as the male lead in the new drama 'Hip-Hip’ (working title) which is set in a rural area, is a new work by director Kim Seok Yun, who directed the recently loved dramas 'My Liberation Notes’ and 'The Dazzling'. Han Ji Min, who previously worked with director Kim in several works, was considered for the female lead.

Among them, Lee Min Ki, who contributed to the success of director Kim's previous work 'My Liberation Notes', will join. Expectations are high as it is expected to meet actors who have proven their excellent acting skills as well as trustworthy acting skills. Meanwhile, 'Hip-Hip' aims to air in 2023.

Han Ji Min is a South Korean actress. After minor roles in ‘All In’ and ‘Dae Jang Geum’, Han Ji Min had her breakout role in revenge series ‘Resurrection’ in 2005. This was followed by leading roles in period dramas ‘Capital Scandal’ and ‘Yi San’, contemporary dramas Cain and Abel and Padam Padam, romantic dramas ‘Rooftop Prince’, ‘Familiar Wife’, and ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, as well as drama film ‘Miss Baek’. In 2022, she starred in an omnibus-format series ‘Our Blues’.

Lee Min Ki is a South Korean actor, singer and model. Lee Min Ki played his first TV leading role in the 2005 sports drama ‘Taereung National Village’, followed by the television series ‘Love Truly’ (2006), ‘Dal-ja's Spring’ (2007), ‘Because This Is My First Life’ (2017), ‘The Beauty Inside’ (2018), and ‘My Liberation Notes’ (2022). He has also starred in feature films, most notably in the box office hits ‘Tidal Wave’ (2009), ‘Quick’ (2011) and ‘Very Ordinary Couple’ (2013).

