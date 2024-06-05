Lee Min Ki’s Crash earns new all-time high ratings; Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers marks strong debut

Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young-led crime investigation drama Crash soars higher with a ratings boost in its latest episode. On the other hand, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers starring Song Seung Heon and Oh Yoon Seo premiers with strong viewership ratings. Dare to Love Me continues to maintain its previous ratings.

According to Nielsen Korea, Crash starring Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young received an average of 5.9 nationwide ratings on episode 8. With this, the drama now scores its personal best, marking a 0.8 boost from its previous episode’s 5.1 percent ratings.

On the other hand, ENA’s Crash is now challenged by a new Monday-Tuesday drama The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers. This tvN drama premiered on June 3 with an impressive 4.2 nationwide ratings.

Though the second episode aired on June 4 received 4.0 percent, witnessing a minor dip, this Song Seung Heon and Oh Yoon Seo starrer money-stealing action drama follows right behind Crash.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s Monday-Tuesday drama Dare to Love Me’s episode 8 maintains its previous average of 1.1 percent nationwide viewership ratings.

More about Crash

Lee Min Ki starrer Crash revolves around the Traffic Crime Investigation Unit (TCI) as they track many car crimes like autonomous driving, insurance fraud, call jump, retaliatory driving, and more.

Lee Min Ki stars as Cha Yeon Ho, a rational individualist from KAIST, while Kwak Sun Young brings depth to Min So Hee, an ace in the field with warm judgment. Together they join hands to pursue road criminals.

More about The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers stars Song Seung Heon, Oh Yoon Seo, Tae Won Seok, and Lee Si Eon in the main roles.

The story depicts the journey of the best players in their respective fields, be it scammers, hackers, drivers, or fighters. They come together to play Robin Hood as they steal illegally acquired dirty money from the rich.

Kim Myung Soo starrer Dare to Love Me plot

Dare to Love Me features Kim Myung Soo as Shin Yoon Bok, a Confucian scholar who works towards preserving the heritage of the Joseon Dynasty. He also harbors a modern-day progressive mindset. However, despite his well-rounded personality, he stays careful when forming connections with others.

In a twist of events, when he stumbles upon Kim Hong Do (played by Lee Yoo Young), a weary woman facing many hardships, his cautious emotions feel challenged.

