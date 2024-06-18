Lee Min Ki’s Crash heads into finale with top ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas; Song Seung Heon’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers remains steady

Lee Min Ki’s ongoing crime comedy-drama Crash is heading into its finale with just one episode left on its run. As for its ratings, Crash has managed to remain on the top of the Monday and Tuesday viewership race.

Meanwhile, the action thriller The Player 2: Master of Swindlers starring Song Seung Heon has remained steady in viewership ratings.

Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young starrer Crash is heading into its finale. Crash aired its second last episode yesterday June 17, 2024, which saw a slight dip in its ratings from the previous one. However, Crash despite the dip remained in the lead of the Monday-Tuesday rating race.

Crash recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 5.5 percent with episode 11. The ratings had a slight dip since episode 10 which recorded a rating of 6.3 percent, the top viewership rating of Crash’s entire run. It should be noted that Lee Min Ki’s Crash began with an average rating of 2.2% and it slowly grabbed a steady rise since.

Crash is a crime comedy drama that follows the story of a Traffic Crime Investigation team that is not anybody’s attention however, it all changes when a possible serial murderer enters the scene. Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) has taken the position of the new head of TCI while he does not know how to drive, he gets the support of TCI Chief, Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young).

Meanwhile, Song Seung Heon’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers a fellow contender in the Monday and Tuesday rating race, remained steady with a 3.5 percent nationwide viewership rating.

Lastly, Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young’s Dare To Love Me maintained a rating of 1.0% with episode 11.

Know more about Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki is one of the most beloved actors from South Korea who has charmed audiences with varied performances through the years.

He is best known for his K-dramas My Liberation Notes, Behind Your Touch, The Lies Within, Because This Is My First Life, and The Beauty Inside.

